Toy gun on bus draws fast response

A seventh grade student at Lewis County Middle School reportedly carried a toy firearm onto a school bus this (Friday) morning resulting in quick action by school officials and authorities.
”In an effort to keep an open line of communication with all stakeholders of Lewis County Middle School I wanted to inform you of an event that occurred today. We received a report that a 7th grade student mistakenly brought a plastic toy gun on the school bus. Once found, it was immediately reported it to the bus driver. The bus driver reported it to school administration. The school has followed all board policies and procedures. The school has met with the parents of the student and law enforcement has been notified. There was no threat of violence or any danger to the students or staff of the school.
”Providing a safe and secure learning environment is the top priority of the Lewis County School District and we take these incidents very seriously. Extensive security measures are in place to help us maintain a safe school community.
”As parents, you can help. Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of school safety. While peer pressure is great at this age, we want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others. We feel that students demonstrated this today. An open line of communication with students and staff has again proven to be the best prevention we, as a community, can have. Working together we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning.
”As always, I welcome your comments and questions. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you should have any concerns at 606-796-6228 or bill.allen@lewis.kyschools.us .”
Click HERE for a downloadable PDF of the letter.