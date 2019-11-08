Headlines

Obituaries

Toy gun on bus draws fast response

Dennis K Brown

LCMS Principal Bill Allen sent this letter home with students today. See below for a PDF version.

A seventh grade student at Lewis County Middle School reportedly carried a toy firearm onto a school bus this (Friday) morning resulting in quick action by school officials and authorities.

LMCS Principal Bill Allen sent a letter home with students this afternoon outlining the incident and urging parents to make this an opportunity to talk with their children about school safety.
In the letter, Allen says officials followed policies and procedures and stressed there was no threat of violence and there was no danger to anyone at the facility.
The incident remains under investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Text of letter to parents and guardians:

”In an effort to keep an open line of communication with all stakeholders of Lewis County Middle School I wanted to inform you of an event that occurred today. We received a report that a 7th grade student mistakenly brought a plastic toy gun on the school busOnce found, it was immediately reported it to the bus driver.  The bus driver reported it to school administration. The school has followed all board policies and procedures.  The school has met with the parents of the student and law enforcement has been notified.  There was no threat of violence or any danger to the students or staff of the school. 

”Providing a safe and secure learning environment is the top priority of the Lewis County School District and we take these incidents very seriously.  Extensive security measures are in place to help us maintain a safe school community.

”As parents, you can help.  Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of school safety.  While peer pressure is great at this age, we want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others.  We feel that students demonstrated this today.  An open line of communication with students and staff has again proven to be the best prevention we, as a community, can have.  Working together we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning.  

”As always, I welcome your comments and questions.   Please do not hesitate to contact me if you should have any concerns at 606-796-6228 or bill.allen@lewis.kyschools.us .”

Click HERE for a downloadable PDF of the letter.

Further access is available to digital and full access subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe
,
News, School News