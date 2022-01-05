Tommy Sparks

Jerry Thomas Sparks Jr., 51, of Garrison, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Tommy was born at Lorain, Ohio, on June 9, 1970, a son of Jerry Thomas and Betty Dummitt Sparks of Vanceburg.
He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union Local 472 of Ashland. He loved to go deer hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, and kayaking with his family. Tommy and his wife Barb like to travel together going to different states. They also would put a garden in and do landscaping together. His favorite was playing ‘MEAN DICE’ with Barb.
Left to cherish Tommy’s memories are his wife, Barbara Henline Sparks of Vanceburg; two sons, Jerry Sparks III of Black Oak, Travis Sparks of Vanceburg; four daughters, Tiffani Carpenter of Vanceburg, Gabrielle Sparks of Cleveland, Ohio, and Cheyenne Sparks and Rosa Sparks of Vanceburg; a stepson, Robert Henline of Glasgow; a sister, Theresa Carrillo of Vanceburg; granddaughters, Letty Sparks, Asa-Bele Sparks, and Saylor Sparks of Garrison, Kyleea Lyon and Arian Mills of Vanceburg, Anna Henline of Glasgow, and Realynn Mills; grandsons, Wyatt Sparks of Tollesboro, Harley Lyon of Vanceburg, and Joshua Mills Jr.; and two nieces, Alisha Montgomery and Adryanna Cottingham of Vanceburg.
Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive who will mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by Angel Sparks in infancy.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Pastor Ben Collier officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.