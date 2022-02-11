Tom Switzer

Thomas A. Switzer, 70, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Tom was born in Lewis County on June 1, 1951, a son of the late Clarence Thomas “Coot” and Mima Royal Switzer.
Tom worked for the US Mail as a courier for 45 years. He also owned and operated Switzer Body Shop for more than 40 years.
Tom was a member and served as associate pastor at Argillite Nazarene Church. He loved spending time with his family and adored being with his grandchildren. He was known for his hard work ethic and dedication to family.
Left to cherish Tom’s memories are his wife of 18 years, Vickie Fearis Switzer; two daughters, Sheryl (Tim) Wright of Vanceburg and Tracy (Daniel) Duncan of Foxport; three sons, Daryl (Francesca) Switzer and William (Amanda) Switzer of Vanceburg, and Chris (Katherine) McCall of Edgewood; four sisters, Thelma (Wayne) King of Nevada, Ohio, Sue Kennedy and Robin (Ray) Polley of Vanceburg, and Donna (Mike) Grayson of Tollesboro; two brothers, Rick Switzer and Charles (Debra) Switzer of Vanceburg; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Kathy Rose Wilson, Jane Yates, and Carol “Georgi” Switzer, and a brother, James “Bubbles” Switzer.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Lloyd Baldridge and Bro. Dave Seals officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Wright, Justin Switzer, Derrick Switzer, Hunter Switzer, Daniel Duncan, Chris McCall, and Chester Polley. Bryson Duncan will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.