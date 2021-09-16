Tom McKinney

Thomas Lee McKinney, 68, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his home.
Tom was born at Vanceburg on April 17, 1953, a son of the late Orville and Virginia Logan McKinney.
He was a lifelong farmer and retired logger. Tom was a veteran of the United States Army, in which he so proudly served.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Wanda Tackett McKinney; two sons, John (Lisa) McKinney and Matthew (Lauren) McKinney, both of Vanceburg; two daughters, Esther (Jonathan) Magee of Florida, and Cindy (Joseph) Gatlin of Arizona; 10 grandchildren, Seth McKinney, Justin McKinney, Hannah Gatlin, Conway Magee, Nathaniel Gatlin, Jensen McKinney, Hadassah Magee, Ethan Gatlin, Madilyn McKinney, and Mollie McKinney; one brother, Orville McKinney of Vanceburg; and four sisters, Mary Jordan of Sadieville, Ada Allen of Brandenburg, Debbie Templeton of Foster, and Bonnie McKinney of Portsmouth, Ohio.
At the family’s request, there will be a private memorial service at a later date on the family farm.
Gaydos Funeral Home is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.