Tollesboro woman charged with felony drug trafficking

“I am confident the Tollesboro community will see a decrease in suspicious vehicles and high volumes of traffic as well as individuals walking near the Teague residence.” – Sheriff Bivens
A Tollesboro woman has been arrested on multiple charges after deputies executed a search warrant at her residence Tuesday evening.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the residence of Kimberly Teague, 48, on Cooper Drive was the target of the warrant with deputies locating a loaded handgun and a substantial amount of drug paraphernalia believed used in distributing and using narcotics.