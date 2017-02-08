Tollesboro man charged in shooting incident that injured his mother

A Tollesboro man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting incident late Tuesday that sent his mother to a trauma center.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said Frisco F. Johnson, 27, of Tollesboro, was taken into custody without incident at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Goodwin Lane at Vanceburg.
Bivens said Johnson was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police. Both charges are class D felonies. He was lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center.