Tollesboro man arrested following standoff

A Tollesboro man has been arrested and charged following a standoff that lasted over five hours Friday evening, ending peacefully.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said an incident on Dearing Lane in Tollesboro was reported to E-911 Dispatchers shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday when a caller told dispatchers a man with a rifle was attempting to enter her home and had broken out windows.
Bivens said deputies were dispatched to the scene along with an officer from the Vanceburg Police Department.
When officers arrived on the scene, an individual barricaded himself in a detached garage on Dearing Lane. The individual was later identified as Adrian D. Hord, 41, of Tollesboro.