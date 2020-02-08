Headlines

Tollesboro man arrested following standoff

Dennis K Brown

Officers surround a garage where a man has barricaded himself. The man was arrested peacefully and placed under arrest. – Dennis Brown Photo

A Tollesboro man has been arrested and charged following a standoff that lasted over five hours Friday evening, ending peacefully.

Sheriff Johnny Bivens said an incident on Dearing Lane in Tollesboro was reported to E-911 Dispatchers shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday when a caller told dispatchers a man with a rifle was attempting to enter her home and had broken out windows.

Bivens said deputies were dispatched to the scene along with an officer from the Vanceburg Police Department.

Adrian D. Hord

When officers arrived on the scene, an individual barricaded himself in a detached garage on Dearing Lane. The individual was later identified as Adrian D. Hord, 41, of Tollesboro.

