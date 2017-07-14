Tollesboro Lions Fair begins tonight

The 60th edition of the annual Tollesboro Lions Club Fair gets underway this evening and will continue through July 22 at the Lions Club Fairgrounds.
The annual event will open with a tug tractor pull at 7:00 p.m. tonight and a saddle horse show will get underway across the fairgrounds at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s events include a MotoX race and tug tractor pull at 7:00 p.m. with a walking horse show set for 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the schedule will get underway at 8:00 a.m. with the Chris Wright Memorial Walk/Run. A car show will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with winners announced at 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
The Tollesboro Lions Fair Parade begins from the fairgrounds Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Several events are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 17, including the demolition derby, lawn mower derby, AA Cloggers, Miss Teen Pageant, the youth sheep and goat show. The Miss Pre-Teen Pageant is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Monday to round out the schedule.
On Tuesday the floral hall will be open for entries at noon and will open to the public at 6:00 p.m. The baby show will begin at 6:00 p.m. The street truck tug, remote control truck and car racing, and hog show will all get underway at 7:00 p.m. and the Cutie Pie contest will start at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s events will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a three-on-three basketball tournament at 6:00 p.m. The garden tractor pull at 6:30 p.m., Toddler Show at 7:00 p.m., truck and car dirt drag racing at 7:00 p.m., and the Little Miss and Mr. Pageant beginning at 8:00 p.m.
On Thursday, the steer show will start at 6:00 p.m., ATV drag racing at 6:30 p.m., Bluegrass Concert and the Lion’s Queen Pageant will each start at 7:30 p.m. The beef show will begin at 8:00 p.m.
Friday’s events include a mud sling at 7:30 p.m. and talent show at 8:00 p.m.
The 2017 edition of the Lions Club Fair will continue through Saturday with the kid’s power wheels mud sling at 6:00 p.m., speed tractor and diesel truck pulls at 7:00 p.m., and the mud sling (continued from Friday) will start at 7:30 p.m.
The Lions Club Fairgrounds is located between the AA Highway and Ky. Rt. 10 in Tollesboro.
Gate admission is $10 for Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 22. There is no admission fee for children age three and under. There is no charge for parking.
Midway rides will be included starting Monday, July 17, through Saturday, July 22. Bracelets for rides will be $5 for children age three and under.
Click HERE for full schedule.