Tollesboro burglary under investigation

Deputy Bryon Walker is investigating an early morning break-in at Ron’s IGA in Tollesboro that netted the burglars several cartons of cigarettes.
Walker said the incident happened about 5:20 a.m. Monday when the suspect broke the glass out of the front door and entered the business on Ky. Rt. 10 at Tollesboro.
He said a witness reported seeing a dark colored full-size pick-up backed up to the front door of the business.
The incident was discovered by a delivery truck driver about 8:00 a.m.
Walker said the burglars also apparently opened a back door during the incident.
Walker said he is in the process of following up on several leads he has received.
Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 606-796-2912 or dial 911.