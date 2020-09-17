Todd Ruckel accepts position as statewide executive director

Will step down as Lewis County Judge Executive
Lewis County Judge Executive Todd Ruckel will be stepping down from his position to serve as the Executive Director of the Kentucky County Judge/Executive Association (KCJEA).
“It’s bittersweet,” Ruckel said in announcing his decision to serve as the chief executive of the association representing all 120 counties and their judges/executive in Frankfort.
“In this new position I will be working on behalf of every county in the Commonwealth,” he said.
Ruckel said he interviewed with the KCJEA executive board Wednesday and soon received word that he had been chosen to serve in the association’s top position.
Ruckel said he will begin his new job on December 1, stepping down as Lewis County Judge Executive at the end of November.
“I will be working closely with Lewis County’s next judge executive to assist with their transition,” he added.
“I appreciate the strong support and confidence the citizens of Lewis County have placed in me,” Ruckel stated.
“I’ll be forever grateful to the citizens of Lewis County for the privilege of serving as judge executive,” he said.
While Ruckel said he was torn on the decision to seek the new position, he felt the timing was right to make the move. He said he discussed the move with his family and had prayed for guidance before finally deciding to pursue the position.
“I”m excited about the next leg of my journey,” he said. “I felt it was the right decision for my family and me at this time.”
“It’s all about timing in the political arena,” he said. “I’ve always hoped that when the time was right, I would know it.
Ruckel said he will spend his time between Frankfort, where KCJEA is headquartered, and his home in Lewis County.
“This will forever be my home,” he said.
Ruckel was named the 2017 recipient of the Kentucky Emergency Management Judge Executive of the Year award and has served as treasurer and sergeant at arms for KCJEA. He is currently serving as secretary for the association.
He is married to Sandy Hendrickson Ruckel. Their three sons are Adam, Brett and Cameron. The Ruckels reside on Front Street in Vanceburg.
He is a son of Jerry and Donna Ruckel of Vanceburg, he attended Maysville Community College and is a Lewis County High School graduate.
Ruckel worked for more than 18 years as a financial consultant and his prior political experience includes service as a Lewis County magistrate and Mayor of Vanceburg.
Ruckel won an election in 2012 to complete the term of Thomas Massie who resigned to become a US Representative. He won reelection to the office in 2014 and 2018.
County Attorney Benjamin Harrison is reviewing the process for filling the vacancy. The term will expire in 2022.
The overall purpose of the Kentucky County Judge/Executive Association is to work for the improvement of county government in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, according to their mission statement.
The Association strives to achieve this purpose by providing legislative representation, general research, training, various publications and conferences to assist county judge/executives in carrying out the duties and responsibilities of their office.