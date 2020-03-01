Thomas “Toby” Yates, 59, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at his home.
Toby was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, September 3, 1960, a son of Minnie Zornes Yates and the late Orville Yates.
Toby had worked for Dravo Lime Company at Maysville and was a union carpenter out of Monroe, Ohio. Toby loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially taking them deer hunting which he so dearly loved to do.
In addition to his mother, who resides at Vanceburg, survivors include one son, Mike (Sandra) Yates of Vanceburg; five sisters, Etta (Craig) Carroll, Charlene Swearingen, and Christine Chatman, all of Vanceburg, Teany (Larry) Feazell of Washington Court House, Ohio, and Norma (Charles) Corns of Bucyrus, Ohio; six brothers, Bobby (Linda) Yates; Raymond Yates; Jerry (Marsha) Bloomfield; Mike (Donna) Yates; and Morlen (Sue) Bloomfield, all of Vanceburg, and Ronald Bloomfield of Bucyrus, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jonathan Yates and Chase Yates; and two great-grandchildren, Emberly Yates and Jase Yates. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Yates; three sisters, Geraldine, Maxine, and Bernice; two brothers, Larry and Kenneth Yates; and a niece, Crystal Dawn Rigdon.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Daniel Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Yates, Mike Yates, Jerry Bloomfield, Bobby Yates, Mike Yates, Raymond Yates, Morlen Bloomfield, and Ronald Bloomfield.
