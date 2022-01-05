Tim Bowden

Timothy Franklin Bowden, 75, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville. His family was at his side.
Tim was born in Crawford County, Georgia, on August 29, 1946, a son of the late Rufus F. and Dorothy Rigdon Bowden. He was very active in the community having served on Vanceburg City Council, with the Vanceburg Lions Club, the Electric Plant Board, and Adult Literacy Board. Tim was a member of Vanceburg Christian Church and was retired from GTE/Verizon. He was well known for his big warm hugs and his love for his grandkids and family.
He enjoyed many years of retirement through traveling and spoiling family, especially his grandkids.
Left to cherish Tim’s memories are his daughter, Angela (Chris) Iery of Vanceburg; a son, Timothy F. (Beverly) Bowden II of Vanceburg; three granddaughters, Emily Bowden, Makayla Bowden, and Taylor Iery; two sisters, Sue (Jerry) Brown of Thomaston, Georgia and Janie Burgamy (Johnny Pierson) of Byron, Georgia; a special friend, Patty Kennard of Vanceburg; a step-grandson, Jaden (Stacy) Iery; and three step-great-granddaughters. Many beloved nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carla Mae Sullivan Bowden, on March 29, 2008.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Vanceburg Christian Church with Pastor Tom Cox Jr. officiating.
Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Chris Brown, Cole Brown, Jonathan Pierson, Corey Bowden, Dalton Combs, Brandon Bryant, Ed Bryant, Billy Bryant, Dalton Ginn, Brett Ruckel, Cameron Ruckel, and Adam Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Vanceburg Christian Church, PO Box 37, Vanceburg, KY 41179.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.