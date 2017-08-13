Thomas Harvey Thoroughman, 92, of Tollesboro, died Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home in Flemingsburg.
He was the widower of Margaret “Virginia” Thoroughman.
Thomas was born in Maysville on September 1, 1924, a son of the late Harvey Stewart Thoroughman and Goldie Artrip Thoroughman. He was engaged in farming for many years before his retirement.
Survivors include his sons, Kenneth Thoroughman (Cassie), Wayne Thoroughman (Ann Martin), Paul Thoroughman and Charles Thoroughman; his daughters, Juanita Neu (Howard Hamilton), Hilda Mitchell (William), Christal Tackett and Patricia Applegate (Gary); 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Ellie May Hauck, Pauline Whaley and Pearl Priest.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Thoroughman; three brothers; and three sisters.
Services will be at Noon Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at Barbour and Son Funeral Home in Tollesboro with Rev. Milt Stanfield officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Guestbook at barbourfh.com.