Thomas Leslie Clark, 63, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
He was born September 24, 1957, in Franklin County, a son of the late Robert Scott and Ella Mae Hall Clark.
Thomas served his country in the United States Army and loved traveling, going on road trips, being outdoors, four wheeling, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his companion of 24 years, Susan Lanthorn; one son, Thomas Clark of Vanceburg; one daughter, Kimberly Clark of Vanceburg; three brothers, Robert Scott Clark Jr., Timothy Mark Clark, and Joseph Paul D’Ambrosio, all of Frankfort; and three sisters, Julia Ann Clark Harrod, Margaret Susan Barber and Frances Lee Pinkston, all of Frankfort. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with family and friends officiating.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.