Theresa Truesdell

Theresa Fetters Truesdell, 51, of Tollesboro, passed away Thursday morning, May 13, 2021, at her home.
She was born September 24, 1969, in Fort Thomas, a daughter of Janie Fetters of Vanceburg and the late Larry Dennis Fetters Sr.
Theresa attended Vanceburg Christian Baptist Church and enjoyed shopping, flowers, going out to eat, her animals, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 31 years, John Mitchell Truesdell; one son, Zachary Truesdell (Sarah) of Germantown; three daughters, Jessica Truesdell of Miami, Florida, Emily Jane Truesdell (Devin) of Manchester, Ohio, and Jaylen Michelle Truesdell of Tollesboro; two grandchildren, Jake Truesdell and Toby Truesdell; two brothers, Larry “Speedy” Fetters (Jodi) of Maysville, and Wesley Fetters (Jessica) of Leesburg, Ohio; and one sister, Debbie Moore (Bob) of Vanceburg. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Roger Conley officiating. Burial will follow in East Fork Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Fetters, Ethan Fetters, Devin Brumley, Jaron Moore, Genis Grayson, and Jake Truesdell. Dalton Moore will serve as an honorary pallbearer.