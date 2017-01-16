Theresa Litten Arrasmith, 57, of Flemingsburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Fleming County Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Born June 23, 1959, in Maysville, she was a daughter of the late John and Edna Fields Brown.
Theresa worked at Dr. Womack’s office in Flemingsburg for several years. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Methodist Church where she had served as treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and as a lay speaker. She was known as a loving Nana to many, she was also the biggest fan of the Panthers football and softball teams. Her favorite quote throughout her cancer diagnosis was, “We Got This.” She stood by that until she went home to be with her Lord.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Barry Arrasmith; her son, Randy Arrasmith (April Allen); her daughter, Christina (Mark Hampton) Hamm; her grandchildren, Danielle, Joshua, Tyler, Courtney, Darren, Kane, Preston, Matthew, Ashley, Blake, Branson and Bryson; special nieces, Kayla, Kira and Keely Brown; her siblings, Bettie (Gayle) Truesdell, Faye (Jerry) Merritt, Kay (Jack) Hardeman, Julian Brown and Lana (Butch) Caudill; a sister-in-law, Darlene Brown; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends and extended family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Russell Brown and George Edward Brown; and a grandson, Asher Arrasmith.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church with Rev. Charlie Shoemaker, Rev. Jerry Eubanks and Rev. Mike Ishmael officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg.
Pallbearers will include Tyler Grannis, Joshua Hamm, Darren Arrasmith, Jase Fidler, Andrew Graham and Jackie Wheeler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cancer Care Club, PO Box 189, Flemingsburg, KY 41041 and/or the charity of one’s choice.
Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.