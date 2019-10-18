Thelma Rossman

Thelma Fogleman Rossman, 86, of Troy, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 16, 2019, at the home of her daughter with family by her side.
Born at Plummer’s Landing August 23, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Dollie Roberts Fogleman.
Thelma had worked as a supervisor of the main cafeteria at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She had also worked as a waitress. Her love of people made it easy for her to enjoy big meals and cooking for her family and friends. She was Matriarch for Kentucky Family Reunions. Flowers and golfing were also among the things she enjoyed.
Thelma is survived by two daughters, Vicki Lee Woolum of New Carlisle, Ohio, and Jill Lynn Rudy of Troy, Ohio; two sons, Jerry Ray Rossman of New Port Richey, Florida, and Terry Jay Rossman of Springfield, Ohio; two sisters, Olive Stamps of West Chester, Ohio, and Linda Holsinger of Donnelsville, Ohio; three brothers, Jesse Fogleman of Sturgis, Michigan, Don Fogleman of Vanceburg, and Barry Fogleman of Owingsville; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In February 2019, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Leo C. Rossman. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lou Fogleman; and three infant siblings.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at Boone – Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. John Greenlee officiating.
Thelma will be laid to rest beside her husband in Goddard Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.
