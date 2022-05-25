Thelma Himes

Thelma Mae Polley Kennedy Himes, 91, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Lewis County on August 15, 1930, a daughter of the late James Henry and Anna Lanthorn Polley.
Thelma was a member of Muses Chapel for over 45 years. She loved going to church, and working in her flowers and yard. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Thelma is survived by one daughter, Carol Matthews of Vanceburg; five grandchildren, Sheryl (Tim) Wright, Daryl (Francesca) Switzer, Billy (Amanda) Switzer, Lisa (Katsumi) Wellman, and Wendy (Jeremy) Noble; eight great-grandchildren, Timmy Wright, Jessica Randolph, Shania Wright, Derrick Switzer, Hunter Switzer, Justin Switzer, Kennedy Wellman, and Drew Noble; and three great-great-grandchildren, Roxanne Randolph, Jazlynn Randolph, and Macy Randolph. A host of other family and friends also survive who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 49 years, William “Bill” Kennedy; her second husband, Robert Himes; one son, Maurice Kennedy; two brothers, Santford Polley and Harlan Polley; and three sisters, Gertrude Renchen, Edna Riley, and Judy Sparks.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Mike Grayson officiating. Burial will follow in Muses Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
