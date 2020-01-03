Thelma Delores Penrod, 70, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence.
She was born March 31, 1949, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Otie and Oretha Prather Penrod.
Thelma was a member of Poplar Flat Church and was a homemaker. She loved babysitting her nieces and great-nieces and reading her bible.
Thelma is survived by two special nieces whom she raised as her own, Rosetta Penrod and Oretha Faye Palmer, both of Tollesboro; one brother, Brian Penrod of Tollesboro; and four sisters, Mary Jane Malone and Wilma Renchen, both of Tollesboro, Violet Highfield of Norfolk, Virginia, and Jewell Walker of Concord. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Johnny Penrod, Paul Penrod, Otie Donald Penrod, and Russell Lee Penrod; and two sisters, Lula Mae Penrod and Betty Ann Penrod.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. John Byard officiating. Burial will follow in East Fork Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.