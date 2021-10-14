Thelma Darlington

Thelma Jewell Darlington, 80, of Flemingsburg, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at her home. She was surrounded by her friends and family.
Born in Vanceburg on May 28, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Carl Carpenter and Rosie Kimbler Carpenter. She was the widow of Gobel “Jack” Darlington.
Thelma loved family gatherings, going to church, singing, fishing, camping, playing her guitar, and special sister days out. She was of the Pentecostal faith and will be missed by many.
Survivors include her six children, Carl Darlington and wife Tammy, Gary Darlington and wife Jennifer, Donnie Darlington, David Darlington and wife Becky, Doug Darlington and wife Lily, and Jackie Underwood and husband Terry. She is also survived by her 11 grandkids; eight great-grandkids; her special fishing buddy, Helen; and a host of extended family members and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her daughter, Rosann Darlington.
Services will be at 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. JR Hamilton officiating.
Thelma will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of services Friday at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.
All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and observe social distancing.
