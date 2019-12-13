Teresa June Bryant

Teresa June (Shepherd) Bryant, 62, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her home.
She was born August 6, 1957, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Willie Gene Russell and Rebecca Juel Shepherd Davis.
On January 23, 1987, she was united in marriage to David Michael Bryant, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Zachary Taylor (Clarissa) Bryant of Waverly; a daughter, Justine Faith (Zack Bobst) Bryant of Waverly; two grandchildren, Skyler Taylor Bryant and Angel Bobst; three brothers, Vernon (Paris) Shepherd, Dennis Russell and Timothy Lee (Bobbie Fitch) Davis; three cousins, Gloria King, Kelly Thompson, and David Shepherd; several nieces and nephews and two special friends, Eric Sheppard and Diane Travis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Corbet Bryant.
Teresa was a special education teacher for the Scioto Valley Local School District. She was also a foster parent to many children for over 20 years.
Services are pending at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
Donations may be made in memory of Teresa to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.