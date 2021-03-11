Tedd Chaney

Teddy Alexander Chaney, 71, of Milford, Ohio, passed away February 17, 2021, due to complications from coronavirus.
Originally from Vanceburg, he and his wife made a home in Milford where everyone was welcome.
The loving husband, patient father, and devoted grandfather is survived by wife of 49 years, Beverly Kiskadden Chaney; two sons and daughters-in-law, Kent (Karen), and Kasey (Michelle); four grandchildren, Brette, Andrew, Shayden, and Maxwell; and three brothers, Benny (Pam) Chaney, Carl (Laquita) Chaney, and Chris Chaney. Several nieces, nephews, and friends also survive who will mourn his passing.
Tedd retired from the construction industry which included years as a laborer, operator, foreman, and entrepreneur. He paved a path of opportunity for his family and so many others for which we will be eternally grateful.
We mourn the loss of this kind, caring, and loving man, but we also choose to celebrate a life well lived.
A date of commemoration will be determined at a later time.