Teacher emails provided for lesson questions

School Superintendent Jamie Weddington recorded an update for WKKS Radio this morning and asked parents to contact their child’s teachers with any questions during the extended break as a result of COVID-19.
The next round of NTI packets are now available for students.
Meals (four days worth) will be delivered again for Lewis County Children along bus routes on Wednesday, April 1. The delivery schedule for next week will be Tuesday and Thursday, April 7 and 9.
Please click HERE for a viewable/printable (PDF) list of emails for all teachers in the Lewis County School District.