Tammy Witten Thayer, 54, of Garrison, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home.
She was born on June 1, 1964, in Lewis County, a daughter of Edith Riffe Witten of Garrison and the late Thomas Jack Witten.
Tammy attended Emmanuel Baptist Church and enjoyed arts and crafts, reading, listening to music and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Tammy is survived by her husband of four years, David Thayer; five daughters, Jenny Riley (Jason) of Tollesboro, Tammy May Horsley (Randy) of Garrison, Tiffine Schroeder of Tollesboro, Deallen Burrows of Garrison, and Jasmine Burrows of Lexington; two brothers, Tom Witten of Santa-Anna, Texas, and Timothy Witten of Garrison; one sister, Teresa Witten of West Union, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison with Bro. Oval Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in Witten Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Jenny Riley, Tiffine Schroeder, Caleb Hackworth, Tammy Horsley, Deallen Burrows and Jack Witten.