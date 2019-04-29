Tammy Mae Fyffe Royster, 50, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at her home.
She was born August 11, 1968, in Ross County, Ohio, a daughter of Samuel and Alma Campbell Fyffe.
Tammy enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Tammy is survived by one son, Charlie Royster (Kimberly) of Vanceburg; one daughter, Stormy Royster of Vanceburg; one granddaughter, Charlie Royster; three step-grandchildren, Joseph Kennedy, Tiffany Kennedy, and Tyler Parmer; and two brothers, John Fyffe and Samuel Fyffe Jr., both of Chillicothe, Ohio. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Dean Royster.
A graveside service will be at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Cushard Cemetery with Bro. Mark Cushard officiating.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.