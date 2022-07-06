Tammy Lyn Schneider

Tammy Lyn (White) Schneider of Lexington went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2022. She passed away surrounded by her family after battling cancer for several years.
Tammy was born at Ashland on August 8, 1966, to Lynn “Buddy” White and Marjorie (Horsley) White. She graduated from Lewis County High School in 1984 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Eastern Kentucky University in 1988.
Those left behind to cherish Tammy include her loving husband, Doug Schneider; her three children, Anna Beth, Joseph, and David; her parents, Bud and Margie White; her brother and sister-in-law, Shawn and Amy White, and their children, Emily, Maddie, Wesley, and Lucy; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Lois Schneider.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Katie White, and John and Ruth Horsley.
Tammy loved life. She loved talking to people and caring for people. She was a compassionate and outstanding nurse. She loved traveling, hiking, and reading. She loved reading so much that sometimes she would enthusiastically tell you everything about the book she just read, to the point you no longer felt the need to read it. She loved meeting new people and learning new things. She loved to plan family events and trips, and always got every detail perfect. She loved good food, good music, and good conversation. Most of all, she loved her family, loved her friends, and loved Jesus. She will be dearly missed by so many.
Tammy was passionate that education was the door to opportunity. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Common Good at www.commongoodlex.org.
Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. Both will be at Centenary United Methodist Church at 2800 Tates Creek Road in Lexington.
Arrangements entrusted to Milward Funeral Directors in Lexington.