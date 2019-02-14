Tammy L. Chinn Bivens, 50, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, after an extended illness.
Tammy was born at Vanceburg December 9, 1968, to the late Rose Mary Chinn.
She had worked for US Shoe CCorporation in Vanceburg and Conn’s Meat Packing Corporation in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tammy was a Lewis County High School graduate, class of 1987.
Surviving Tammy are two daughters; Katherine Bivens of Vanceburg, and Bethany Highfield of Mount Sterling; two aunts, Pauline Burriss of Black Oak, and Carol Meadows of Petersville; and a granddaughter, Kylie Clark.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Chinn.
Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Black Oak Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of services Friday, February 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.