Suspicious activity under investigation

Sheriff’s Lt. Bryon Walker says he is investigating a report of suspicious activity in the Garrison area about noon today (Sunday, May 26, 2019).
Walker said someone reported a middle-age male had parked a brown sedan near a home and proceeded to walk around the exterior of the home and take photographs.
Walker said the man reportedly told the homeowner he was representing an insurance compnany but the company named is not the one insuring the property.
He said the man left after taking the photographs of the home and property.
Walker asks anyone having informaiton, or who may have encountered this activity to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 606-796-2912.