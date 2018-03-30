Surprise pension bill wins final approval in Kentucky legislature; Teachers outraged

By Daniel Desrochers, John Cheves And Jack Brammer
Lexington Herald Leader
Republicans uncorked a surprise 291-page proposal Thursday afternoon to overhaul Kentucky’s ailing public pension systems and gave it final approval hours later as the chants of angry teachers echoed through the Capitol late into the night.
The public never had a chance to look at the bill before the Senate voted 22-15 to give it final passage at 10:15 p.m. and sent it to Gov. Matt Bevin for his signature or veto.
“Tonight 49 members of the Kentucky House and 22 members of the Kentucky Senate voted not to keep kicking the pension problem down the road,” Bevin posted on Twitter. “Anyone who will receive a retirement check in the years ahead owes a deep debt of gratitude to these 71 men & women who did the right thing.”
House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Shell and state Rep. John “Bam” Carney, chairman of the House Education Committee, introduced their proposal to the House State Government Committee as a substitute to Senate Bill 151, which had dealt with sewer system regulations. The committee then promptly approved the amended bill and sent it to the full House, which began debating the measure minutes later.
Read more here: http://www.kentucky.com/article207317709.html#storylink=cpy