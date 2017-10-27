Superintendent addresses alleged incident involving employee

Lewis County School Superintendent Jamie Weddington has released a statement concerning rumors circulating about an employee of the school district.
The incident(s) allegedly happened Sunday, October 22.
STATEMENT FROM LEWIS COUNTY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT JAMIE WEDDINGTON:
“A Lewis County School employee was involved in what the employee describes as a car accident on the morning of October 22.
“There is no evidence at this point that any illegal activity took place.
“The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department has an ongoing investigation.
“We are cooperating with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department during their ongoing investigation and plan to proceed appropriately once it is determined what role our district has in this matter.
“Due to the fact this is a personnel matter, our ability to provide detailed information is limited.
“Lewis County Schools are committed to providing the safest learning environment possible for students and staff.”
Further verifiable information concerning the alleged incident and circumstances surrounding it were unavailable.