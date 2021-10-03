Kenneth Edward “Sunny” Holland, 76, of Garrison, went to Paradise to be with our Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
He was born at Maysville on April 9, 1945, a son of the late Thomas Daniel Holland and Mildred Spriggs Schreck.
Sunny worked as a welder and carpenter. He was a member of Catlettsburg Laborer’s Local #1445, and a member of Teamsters Local 92. He was a jack-of-all-trades. Sunny was proud to be a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed building, and wasn’t afraid of hard work. He loved gardening and spending time with his dog, Diesel. He enjoyed driving around Lewis County in his side-by-side. He loved all wildlife and the changing of the seasons.
Left to cherish Sonny’s memories are his wife of 56 years, Connie Liles Holland; one son, Kenneth (Tina) Holland of Garrison; two daughters, Tina (Tim) Grant of Garrison and Trina Holland (Mike) of Garrison; his grandchildren, Stella (Joe) Meade, Nycole (Jake) Osborne, Kenny (Sam) Holland, Maelina (Dillion) Ginn, Krystin (Ernest) Corns, Teanna Holland, Lyndsi Grant, and Hunter Gilliam; his great-grandchildren, Alexia Meade, Sophia Meade, Elaynna Osborne, and Raynna Osborne; a brother, Harold (Cheryl) Ingold of Tennessee; two sisters, Elsa Tackett of Garrison and Sheryl (Steve) Palmer of Florida; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Holland of Garrison. Many other family and friends also survive who will mourn his passing.
Sunny was preceded in death by one son, Kenny Holland; one brother Steven Thomas Holland; and three sisters, Margaret Holland, Ellen Logan, and Sheila Claxon.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Holland, Jacob Osborne, Ernest Corns, Mike Justice, Hunter Gilliam, and Trina Holland.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in Waring Cemetery at Garrison with Bro. Jason Thurman Jr. officiating.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
