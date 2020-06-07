Debra Sue Lykins, 66, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Sue was born June 3, 1954, a daughter of the late Ralph and Phyllis McKee Cooper.
She was retired from the Lewis County Board of Education and was a member of Vanceburg First Baptist Church. She loved flowers and shopping. Most of all she loved her grandson, Kade.
She was a devoted loving wife, mother, nana, and friend to anyone she knew. She fought this battle strong and hard until the day she died. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, Richard “Dick” Lykins, whom she married April 14, 1973, at Vanceburg First Baptist Church; one daughter, Tabitha (Ryan) Walters; one grandson, Kade Walters, who was her pride and joy; four very special honorary grandkids, Kirsten McCann, Kolby McCann, Autumn Picklesimer, and Jack Picklesimer; Kathy McCann, whom she thought of as a daughter; four brothers David (Brandy) Cooper and Keith (Sue) Cooper of Bucyrus Ohio, Mike (Linda) Cooper and Tracey (Kelly) Cooper of Sevierville, Tennessee; three brothers-in-law, Roger (Brenda) Lykins, Donald (Brenda) Lykins, and Terry (Bev) Lykins, all of Vanceburg; and two sisters-in-law, Sandra (Bill) Blevins of Vanceburg, and Debbie Prater of Morehead.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Donald Lykins; a brother-in-law Allen Prater; and a nephew, Keith Prater.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Lewis County Memory Gardens with Bro. Kevin Watson officiating.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Due to COVID- 19 restrictions, the funeral home will follow all social distancing protocols. Please wear a mask and if you have been sick or have had a fever within 24 hours please refrain from attending.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.