Sue Jane Bane

Sue Jane Harrison Bane of Tollesboro passed away Friday, August 12, 2022.
She was born April 2, 1939, a daughter of the late Boyd and Beulah E. Harrison.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Alan L. Bane; a son, Joe Bane of Mays Lick; two daughters, Ann (Jay) Stenzel of Winchester and Susan (Scott) Mitmesser of Paris; six grandchildren, Christine (Matthew) Jarvis, Robbie (Rachel) Stenzel, Alan (Victoria) Stenzel, Emma Mitmesser, Ellie Mitmesser, and Joby Mitmesser; and three great-grandchildren, Mia Stenzel, Isaac Jarvis, and Leo Stenzel.
She was preceded in death by a son, Alan L. Bane II, and two sisters, Betty Secrest and Patsy Wright.
Private services will be held for the immediate family.
In Mrs. Bane’s memory, donations may be made to Mt. Tabor Cemetery, c/o Randy Harrison, 373 Garrad Road, Tollesboro, KY 41189.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.