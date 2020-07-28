Sue Ann Rader of Garrison, formerly of Hurleyville, New York, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was 80 years old.
Sue Ann was born on October 3, 1939, a daugher of Harry and Goldie (Jones) Plummer.
She grew up in Vanceburg, attended Morehead State College and later the State University of New York at New Paltz where she earned her Master’s degree in education.
Sue Ann taught sixth grade English at Monticello Middle School in New York for many years.
Besides her parents, Sue Ann was predeceased by her husband, Jack L. Rader.
She leaves behind her beloved children, Jill and her partner Patrick of Kingston, New York, and Guy and his wife Marissa of Sunnyside, New York. Also surviving are her three brothers, Harry Martin Plummer of Florida, Tom and Dwight Plummer, both of Vanceburg, and several nieces and nephews.
Sue Ann enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, needlepoint and crocheting. She always wanted to go out to eat and to shop. She was forever looking for something red, be it shoes, clothes, appliances or doodads. She loved to travel with Jill to see Guy’s theatrical performances. Sue Ann called everyone honey, and honey darling if she needed you to do something for her. When things didn’t go her way, her favorite expression was, “Oh piffle.”
Sue Ann’s absolute favorite holiday was Christmas. She often left her tree up longer than was socially acceptable. She was known for her pecan, cherry and apple pies and her thumbprint and date nut cookies.
Sue Ann had an extraordinarily generous spirit and it gave her great joy to help her children, family and friends in any way she could. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Graveside services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak with Pastor Tom Cox Jr. officiating.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Guy and Jill are asking that only immediate family and close friends attend.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.