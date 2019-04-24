Student in custody following social media threat

A student at Lewis County High School has been taken into custody after allegedly making a threat against the school on social media.
LCHS Principal Jack Lykins says an investigation into the alleged threat was immediately launched after he learned of the incident, adding the information he received has been verified.
The incident reportedly happened Wednesday (4/24/19).
“The student has been taken into custody and an investigation is underway by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office,” Lykins said Wednesday evening.
Charges are pending against the juvenile.
In a letter to parents/guardians concerning the incident, Lykins says the “student involved will be dealt with according to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons and/or threats toward a school.”
He stresses that safety of the students and staff at the facility is paramount and he pledges to continue to communicate information parents and the community when issues arise.
He also asks that parents take this opportunity to educate their children that it is unlawful to make any type of threat toward a school, group, or individual.
He also urges parents to stress the importance of students to inform their parents or school staff member if they are aware of any such threats that have been made.
“In this way, we are all working together to keep our students safe,” Lykins writes.
Here is the text of the letter:
“April 24, 2019
“Dear Parent/Guardian:
“This letter is to inform you that one of our students at Lewis County High School made a threat via social media. The information we received was verified through an investigation which began immediately upon the report to school administration. After investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office the student was taken into custody. The student involved will be dealt with according to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons and/or threats toward a school.
“It is important to us as school administrators that all parents and individuals throughout the community know and have confidence that we, at Lewis County High School, are committed to the safety and education of all our students. It is our intent to clearly and promptly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise.
“It is always important to discuss these types of incidents with your children and emphasize that it is against the law to make a threat of any type toward a school. Also, please emphasize to your children the importance of telling you or a staff member if there is a threat at school. In this way, we are all working together to keep our students safe.
“Please feel free to call me at 796-2823 or email me at Jack.Lykins@lewis.kyschools.us if you have any questions or concerns.
“Sincerely,
Jack Lykins, Principal”
Click HERE for a PDF of the letter.