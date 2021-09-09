Steven Ray Petty slipped quietly from this life into the next August 17, 2021, with his beloved wife Teresa (nee: Taboada) holding his hand, speaking softly to him to ease his passage. Steve fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, but God chose to take him into His Kingdom.
Steve was born at Mercy Hospital in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Betty and Gordon Petty on February 15, 1960. Steve and Teresa were married September 13, 2014.
Steve was called to follow God early in his life and graduated from Kentucky Christian College in May of 1981 with a degree in Christian Ministry. His first position was as a youth minister at Quincy Church of Christ in Quincy, Kentucky, where he served from 1978-1980. After graduating from KCC, Steve was ordained by three evangelists at his home church, the Black Oak Church of Christ in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Steve spent a few years raising funds for a missions ministry to France and served as a missionary in Lille, France, for two years from 1984 to 1986 and in Poitiers, France, for four years from 1987 to 1991. When he returned to America, he came to Ohio and served as an Associate Minister at Hilliard Church of Christ from 1991 to 1995 and then as Senior Minister from 1996 to 1998 at New Albany Church of Christ, now called Cross Point Church of Christ. Between 1998 and 2005, Steve was a member of the Westerville Christian Church.
Between 2003 and 2004, Steve came to North Park Church of Christ to fill in at the pulpit between ministers. In July of 2005, he was hired as the Senior Minister/Evangelist at North Park, where he had just completed his sixteenth year of ministry when he died.
Steve enjoyed many friends and loved nothing more than an evening with them, sharing stories and jokes. He loved riding motorcycles and playing golf. He was gifted at fixing things and enjoyed tinkering on cars. He would rather restore something vintage than buy something new. Steve reached out to everyone he met and didn’t know a stranger.
Steve is predeceased by his parents and his sister Lana. His brother, Tony; his children, Zacharie, Rachelle, and Mathias; and four grandchildren survive him.
A celebration of Life will be held at Steve’s church in Columbus, Ohio, the North Park Church of Christ, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. There will be a carry-in dinner following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to Steve’s church, North Park Church of Christ, 4938 Westerville Road, Columbus, Ohio 43231.
Visitation:
Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm
North Park Church of Christ, 4938 Westerville Road, Columbus, Ohio 43231
Service:
Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00pm
North Park Church of Christ, 4938 Westerville Road, Columbus, Ohio 43231
