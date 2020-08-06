Steven Dale Truesdell, 57, of Maysville, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
He was born March 1, 1963, in Mason County, a son of Gayle and Bettie Brown Truesdell of Maysville.
Steven was the owner and operator of Truesdell Trucking. He loved being around people, riding motorcycles, trucking and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Steven is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon Henderson Truesdell; one son, Steven Chase Truesdell (Latisha) of Maysville; four grandchildren, Keileigh Truesdell, Hunter Truesdell, Breilyn Hunt, and Kyler Dale Truesdell; three brothers, Frankie Truesdell of Vanceburg, Phillip Truesdell of Ripley, Ohio, and Dennis Truesdell of Maysville; and one sister, Janette Moran of Popular Grove. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Natoshia Ann Truesdell; one grandchild, Espn Hunt; and one brother, Timothy Gayle Truesdell.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Sam Jones officiating. Burial will follow in East Fork Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, and after 9:00 a.m. Sunday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Steven Truesdell, Frankie Truesdell, Dennis Truesdell, Bobby Henderson, Phillip Truesdell, and Donnie Highfield. Delbert Hester, Joe Denham, Steve White, Randy White, Dewayne McCann, Darrell Fannin and Billy Henderson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.