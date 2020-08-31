Stephanie Taylor

Stephanie Lynne Dyer Taylor, 42, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home after an extended illness. Her family was by her side.
Stephanie was born at Flemingsburg March 2, 1978, a daughter of Sherry Lynne Flanery the late Roger Dean Dyer Sr.
Stephanie loved to craft and crochet. She was a jack of all trades. She also tinkered on cars and was a good mechanic. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren. Stephanie was of the Christian faith.
Left to cherish Stephanie’s memories are her husband, Steven Neal Taylor of Portsmouth, Ohio; her mother, Sherry Lynne Flanery Dyer of Vanceburg; one daughter, Sabrina Kamer of Quincy; one son, Jeremy Taylor of Vanceburg; three stepchildren, Stevie, Dirk, and Eric Taylor; one brother, Roger Dyer Jr. of Vanceburg; grandchildren, Braxton Colt Borger, and Bentley Michael Todd Borger; and step-grandchildren, Madison, Athena, Elizabeth, Rochelle, Iris, Evie, and Barrett.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Gail Flanery.
A graveside service will be in Ford Cemetery at Firebrick at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
