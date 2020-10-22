Stephanie Sweet

Stephanie Hope Lewis Sweet, 44, of Beechy Creek Road, Wallingford, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsburg.
She was born in Morehead on January 26, 1976, a daughter of the late Hersha and Sudie May McClanahan Lewis.
Stephanie was a nurse having worked at Windsor Care Center in Mt. Sterling. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Andy Sweet; one daughter, Paige Sweet Back and her husband Dustin of Means; one son, Andrew Sweet (Madyson Leet) of Wallingford; three sisters, Jennifer Lewis of Flemingsburg, Rhonda Perry of Morehead, and Billie Jo Hopkins (Dale) of Maysville; one grandson, Maverick Back; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Two special friends also survive, Marcetta Stamm of Wallingford and Buzz Ballard of Flemingsburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the chapel of the Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Joe Watson officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillsboro Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the funeral home after 6:00 p.m. Friday.
Pallbearers will be Chad Stamm, Buzz Ballard, Bucky Singleton, Dalton Stamm, David Grayson and John Hunt. Honorary pallbearers will be Darren Arrasmith, Kane Arrasmith, Andrew Singleton, Robbie Ruark and Isaiah Hamilton.