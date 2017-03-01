State of Emergency declared, Red Cross opens shelter

Many Lewis County residents spent much of the day cleaning up debris following a line of storms that passed through the area this morning dumping plenty of rain and packing damaging winds.
As a result of the storm’s widespread damage, Lewis County Judge Executive Todd Ruckel declared a State of Emergency for the county.
The American Red Cross opened a shelter and local temporary office at the Vanceburg Fire Station, 375 Clarksburg Road (Ky. Rt. 3037) in Vanceburg (across from NAPA).
Ruckel said the initial efforts of the organization will be to ensure everyone who has been displaced has a place to stay, hot meals and clothing.
“Right now the Red Cross representatives are taking care of immediate needs for our residents whose homes were badly damaged by flash flooding or by the high wind,” he said.
He urges anyone who is in need of a hot meal or a place to rest to come to the shelter. Also, those whose homes were damaged to stop by and report the damage and get information on the services available to them.
“There will be Red Cross volunteers at the shelter for several days helping our residents,” he said.
“We have many roadways in the county damaged by the flash flooding this morning and our crews are working as quickly as possible to get our roads passable,” Ruckel said. “Many of the repairs are temporary and we will be going back in to make more permanent repairs soon.”
Ruckel and Lewis County Emergency Management Director George Sparks spent the day traveling around the county to assess damage and help wherever possible.
Sparks said several areas received damage from what appears to be straight line wind.
The most concentrated wind damage stretched from the Fleming County line to Buck Lick Branch and Mt. Zion Ridge, Sparks said.
Two homes sustained extensive damage while numerous barns and outbuildings were destroyed.
He said other wind damage was reported around the county and included damage to homes and outbuildings. He added that several trees were uprooted.
Volunteer firefighters across the county have responded to calls for assistance throughout the day
Ruckel said several power outages were reported this morning but most service had been restored by late this afternoon.
“Our road crews have been out and working since early this morning,” Ruckel said. “We appreciate the patience of our residents as we deal with the widespread damage from this storm.”
The Vanceburg Red Cross Shelter may be contacted at 606-432-4383. The Lewis County Emergency Management Office may be contacted at 606-796-3464. Those with urgent needs should call 911.
