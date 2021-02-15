State of Emergency declared for Lewis County

Judge Executive Jimmy Lykins has declared a State of Emergency in Lewis in light of winter storm systems that are continuing to affect the county.
This is the text of the declaration Lykins executed Monday afternoon:
DECLARATION OF A LOCAL STATE OF EMERGENCY
February 15, 2021
WHEREAS, on February 8, 2021, a Winter Storm Event has occurred in Lewis County, Kentucky; and
WHEREAS, the heavy snow and ice, has caused damage to area roadways, utility lines, etc. It has also caused damage to area county roads and debris clean up and power outage throughout the county; and
WHEREAS, this situation creates a considerable hardship for the citizens of Lewis County and
WHEREAS, local government has the responsibility to protect the public health, safety and welfare, and to mitigate the effects of such events.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, James E. Lykins, Lewis County, Ky Judge Executive, by the authority vested in me by KRS 39A.100(2), do hereby declare that a State of Emergency exists in Lewis County, Ky for the period starting 2/8/2021 and continuing for the duration of the snow and ice, and direct that:
The local Emergency Operations Plan shall be fully executed;
The Emergency Management Director shall direct the Lewis County, Ky Emergency Services to provide such assistance as can be delivered from available local resources and shall coordinate all agencies of local government to provide assistance to Lewis County, Ky;
All agencies of Lewis County, Ky shall cooperate to the fullest extent with Lewis County, Ky Emergency Services and shall provide such assistance as may be required for response to this emergency.
Under this State of Emergency, as provided in KRS 39A.100(2) Lewis County Judge Executive can waive procedures and formalities otherwise required by the law pertaining to: a) performance of public work, b) entering into contracts, c) incurring obligations, d) employment of permanent and temporary workers, e) utilization of volunteer workers, f) rental of equipment, g) appropriation and expenditure of public funds.
– – – – – – – –
Click here for a PDF of the document.