St. Paul man hurt in crash

Deputy Jason Bryant is investigating a single-vehicle crash Saturday that seriously injured a St. Paul man.
Bryant said the incident happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. Saturday on Scaffold Lick Road at St. Paul when a 2004 Pontiac GTO, operated by Paul A. Collier, 34, went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Bryant said Collier was airlifted from a nearby landing zone to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, by Air Evac medical helicopter with multiple injuries.
He said the crash happened about three miles south of KY 8, near Collier’s home.
Bryant is continuing the investigation into the crash. He was assisted at the scene by Firebrick Fire and Rescue, Garrison Fire and Rescue, South Shore Fire and Rescue, Thayer’s Towing, and Portsmouth Ambulance.