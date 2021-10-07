Speed limit change on KY 57 at Tollesboro

New 35 mph zone between AA Highway and Evans Lane
The Kentucky Department of Highways is reducing the speed limit on part of KY 57 (Mt. Carmel Road) south of Tollesboro in Lewis County as a safety precaution.
The speed limit on KY 57 going toward Flemingsburg from the AA Highway (KY 9) intersection (milepoint 4.56) to just north of Evans Lane (milepoint 3.29) will be posted at 35 miles-per-hour.
The change is being made to boost traffic safety because of the high number of property entrances and increased traffic congestion near the AA Highway traffic signal.