Special election is today

Voters of the 99th District will go to the polls today (2/25/2020) in the special election for state representative to complete the unexpired term of Rocky Adkins.
Richard White of Morehead is the Republican candidate while Bill Redwine of Morehead is the Democratic candidate.
The time remaining for the term will end on December 31.
The 99th District is comprised of Lewis, Rowan, and Elliott counties. Adkins resigned December 10 to serve as senior advisor for Gov. Andy Beshear.
Lewis County Schools will be closed for the special election day because many of the county’s voting locations are in school facilities. Voters will vote in the same precincts as in the past election.
County Clerk Glenda Himes says the polls will be open in Lewis County from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and added absentee voting has been available.
She said the cost of the special election in Lewis County is expected to be about $30,000.
Himes says she is hoping for a good turnout. Special elections, with only one race on the ballot, typically do not attract high numbers of voters.
White is a Morehead businessman. His company sells lumber and wood products to commercial and industrial customers.
“As a successful small-business owner, Richard White knows firsthand what it takes to bring more jobs and opportunity to his constituents,” said the Republican Party of Kentucky Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen.
Redwine, a Sandy Hook native, was also an employee of Morehead State University for nearly 40 years and was a former school board member for Rowan County Public Schools.
Redwine serves on the Foundation Board of St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead. He as pledged to work hard for the residents of the 99th District.
Dennis Keene of Wilder resigned on December 17 after 14 years as a state representative after accepting the appointment as Commissioner of the Department for Local Government.
Keene, a Democrat, served in the 67th District which encompasses part of Campbell County.
A special election to fill that seat is also going on today.
Republicans currently hold 61 seats in the 100 member House, while Democrats have 37, plus the two vacancies (which were held by Democrats).
The General Assembly convened for the 60-day legislative session on January 7.
Lawmakers will meet through April 1, then recess until April 14, to consider overrides of any gubernatorial vetoes.
The final day of the session will be April 15.