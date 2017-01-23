Sparks named Emergency Management Director

A lifelong Tollesboro resident and retired firefighter/paramedic has been named Lewis County Emergency Management Director.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel said George Sparks has been appointed to the position following an application and interview process that began several weeks ago and culminated with state approval last week.
He was sworn-in on Friday and started to work first thing Monday.
“I am excited to begin and will do the best job I can helping Lewis County be prepared for emergency situations,” Sparks said.