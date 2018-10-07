Sonya Renee Lumpkins Prewitt, 38, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at the home of her parents.
She was born in Flemingsburg December 7, 1979, to Larry and Sandra Burgess Lumpkins.
Survivors include two children, Helen Lumpkins and Kaleb Lumpkins both of Vanceburg; four brothers, Michael (Alicia) Lumpkins of Vanceburg, Larry Joe (Clara) Lumpkins of Garrison, Terry (Sue) Lumpkins of Garrison, and Sherman (Cindy) Sanders of Texas; two sisters, Sue (Bub) Silvey of Vanceburg, and Cindy (Wayne) Watkins of South Shore; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Lumpkins; her paternal grandparents, Roy and Rhoda Lumpkins; and her maternal grandparents, Leonard and Olive Burgess.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Pastor Janis Barton officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery at South Shore.
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 9, 2018, and from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home.
