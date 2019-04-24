Headlines

Single-vehicle crash claims Vanceburg woman

April 24, 2019
Dennis K Brown
Sheriff Johnny Bivens, left, confers with Deputy John Byard and Coroner Tony Gaydos at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash on KY 8 west of Vanceburg Wednesday morning.

A Vanceburg woman has died as the result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning (4/24/19) on KY 8 about seven miles west of Vanceburg.

Sheriff Johnny Bivens says a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by Deborah Edington, 53, was traveling east on the roadway.

