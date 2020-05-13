Shooting incident leaves one dead, others injured

Officials are on the scene this morning of an overnight shooting incident that has reportedly left one person dead and others injured on Kinney Road at Garrison.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the incident happened about 11:30 p.m. as a reported vehicle repossession was taking place.
Bivens said multiple shots were fired and a suspect is in custody.
He said two individuals were airlifted from the scene and a third was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Kinney Road between the AA Highway and Garrison has been closed overnight since the incident.
No further details are being released at this time and the incident is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police.