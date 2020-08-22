Shirley Underwood

Shirley B. Underwood, 64, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday August 21, 2020, at her home.
Shirley was born at Vanceburg February 3, 1956, a daughter of the late Thelma Maxine King Polley.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed taking long car rides around the area looking at and enjoying the beautiful Kentucky scenery and animals.
Survivors include her son, Orville Underwood of Floyd County; a granddaughter, McKenzie Corns of Vanceburg; her companion, Tim Edington of Vanceburg; one sister, Vicky (Donald) McBrayer of Morehead; and three brothers, Shawn Polley of Houston Texas, Tony (Sandra) Stacy of Sabina, Ohio, and Jesse (Brenda) Stacy of London, Ohio.
She was preceded in death beside her mother was her Granddaughter Emma, Her sister Ramona in infancy, and her Brother Charles “Charlie” Stacy.
There will be a private service for Shirley. Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.
Due to Covid 19 regulations we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.