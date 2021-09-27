Shirley Sharrock

Shirley Jean Butler Sharrock, 59, of Lexington, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Mansfield, Ohio, Health Hospital following an auto accident.
Born in Bucyrus on September 21, 1962, to the late Glenwood and Flora (Bryant) Butler, Shirley was a 1980 graduate of Bucyrus High School.
On March 24, 1982, Shirley married the love of her life, David E. Sharrock. Dave and Shirley enjoyed 39 years of marriage. In addition to Dave, Shirley is survived by her sons and family, Joshua and Jennifer Sharrock and their daughters Josie and Jocelyn, of Lexington, and Dustin Sharrock of Pettisville, Ohio.
Shirley is also survived by siblings Harold and Mary Coleman of Bucyrus, Glenn Ray and Charlene Butler of Clay City, Harold Dean and Lena Butler of Quincy, Larry and Nedra “PeeWee” Butler of Bucyrus, Richard Butler of Bucyrus, Harry and Barbara Butler of Dunedin, Florida, William Butler of Mansfield, Dwight and Judy Barnett of Clay City, Joe and Alice McElvain of Crestline, Troy and Rhonda McElroy of Lexington, and Lisa A. Sharrock of Mansfield; father and mother-in-law, David R. and Doris Sharrock of Mansfield; as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and numerous extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her grandparents, a brother, Billy Joe Butler, sisters-in-law Mae Butler and Rosie Butler.
Shirley worked as a Para Professional in the Multi-Handicap classroom at Clear Fork High School for the past 28 years. She was known for her cookie baking and cooking skills, loved going to casinos, playing Bingo and Scrabble, and most importantly spending time playing with her granddaughters.
Her family will receive friends Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where her funeral will be Friday at 11:00 am. Pastor Danny Ray Rogers will officiate. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to the Richland County Special Olympics may be made at the funeral home.
To view Shirley’s tribute video or to leave her family an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHomes.com.